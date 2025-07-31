Rumour of second GTA 6 delay sparks concerns

Fans were left concerned after a rumour began making the rounds about Rockstar Games’ decision to delay Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 for a second time.

The sixth title in the blockbuster franchise was initially scheduled for release in Fall 2025. However, the developer delayed the game to May 26, 2026.

“We are very sorry that this is later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game,” Rockstar Games said in a statement in May.

While Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, reaffirmed confidence in the revised release date, a new rumour has fans concerned that the game might be pushed for a second time.

The latest rumour about GTA 6 came from a leaker, going by the name of Millie A on X.

In a July 29 post, Millie A posted some reported details about the upcoming title in the hit game franchise.

According to the leaker, Rockstar Games will sell GTA 6 in three editions: Standard, Deluxe, and Premium

As per the reported information, the Standard Edition will be sold for £69.99 in the UK, while the Deluxe and Premium versions retail for £89.99 and £109.99, respectively.

This info comes from insider Millie, who accurately leaked multiple stuff, including the PlayStation Showcase and teased Wolverine’s trailer. pic.twitter.com/yNHW06cg9c — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) July 29, 2025

However, Millie A claimed that internal talks at the Rockstar Games might lead GTA 6 to slip to September.

“Planned release: May 2026, but internal talks suggest a possible slip to Sep,” the post read.

As the rumour continues to make rounds on social media, Rockstar Games or its company have yet to release a clarification about the talks of a possible second delay in the release of the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto series.