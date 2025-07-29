web analytics
Lewis Hamilton shares his plans for GTA 6 launch day

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has revealed his plans for the day Rockstar Games will launch Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6.

The sixth title in the blockbuster game franchise was originally scheduled for release in Fall 2025.

However, Rockstar Games pushed GTA 6 to May 26, 2026, maintaining that it was working to finish the game.

“We are very sorry that this is later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game,” Rockstar Games said in a statement in May.

Amid the anticipation for the game, Lewis Hamilton has admitted that he was a big fan of the franchise and was eager to play the game when it hit the shelves.

Speaking during an interview at the Belgium Grand Prix, the Seven-time F1 champion admitted to having been a ‘big gamer.’

“I’m dying for the new Grand Theft Auto to come out. I’ll have to cancel all my work when that game comes out,’ he said during the interview.

Apart from the Grand Theft Auto franchise, Lewis Hamilton revealed that he was also an admirer and player of Call of Duty and Assassin’s Creed games.

It is worth noting here that Lewis Hamilton has appeared in 2016’s Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare.

In the game, he appears as Electro‑technical Officer Carl Hamilton, an engineer aboard the UNSA warship Retribution.

