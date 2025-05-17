Take-Two reaffirms confidence in new GTA 6 release date

The CEO of Take-Two Interactive, parent company of Rockstar Games, has reaffirmed confidence in the new release date of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6.

Originally scheduled to hit the shelves in Fall 2025, the game was delayed to May 26, 2026, as Rockstar Games said that they needed “extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.”

At the time, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick said that the company supported the developer in its decision to push GTA 6 to 2026.

“We support fully Rockstar Games taking additional time to realise their creative vision for Grand Theft Auto VI, which promises to be a groundbreaking, blockbuster entertainment experience that exceeds audience expectations,” he said in a statement.

Zelnick has now reiterated his confidence in the developer to release the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto series on the revised release date.

“Generally, when we announce a date [for] certain, we’re able to hit that date,” he said during a recent interview with a US media outlet.

According to Zelnick, Rockstar Games was trying to “create the best thing anyone’s ever seen in entertainment”

“That’s a tall order, and I think consumers have huge hopes for the title,” he added.

According to the Take-Two Interactive boss, the delay in the GTA 6 release date proved that Rockstar Games was working to create the best possible experience for consumers.

“We as a company have been known not to have a sort of slavish devotion to release dates but rather to seek the highest quality entertainment,” he said.