GTA 6 release date could face another delay: report

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 fans have been left concerned following a new report that the Rockstar Games’ title might slip from its revised release date of 2026.

The game was initially scheduled for release in Fall 2025, however, the developer announced last week that it was delayed to May 26, 2026.

Speculations about the delay in the GTA 6 release date have been making the rounds on social media since 2024.

However, Rockstar Games and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, continued to assert that the game would be released in 2025.

Consequently, the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto series was delayed to 2026 as Rockstar said that the decision was made because they “need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.”

Despite the release of the long-awaited second trailer, a report has warned of a potential delay in the release date of the game.

According to a Bloomberg report, GTA 6’s revised release date was not guaranteed, and the game could slip again.

“There’s no guarantee that May 2026 is a sure thing,” the report said.

“It’s a massive game of 4D chess playing out across the entire video-game industry, as business analysts at every major company try to discern whether Rockstar will actually finish the game in time for a May 2026 release date so they can plan accordingly,” it added.

Meanwhile, the delay in GTA 6 release date has reportedly left developers in dismay as they try to avoid a clash with the game.

According to a report, a big developer once delayed its game from Fall 2025 to Spring 2026 in an attempt to avoid a clash with GTA 6.

However, it is ‘caught in a vice’ due to the costs of delaying the game for a second time.