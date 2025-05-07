Rockstar confirms GTA 6 second trailer features actual gameplay

Rockstar Games has confirmed that the second trailer for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 featured actual gameplay footage and cutscenes.

The trailer for the highly anticipated game was released a day earlier, revealing more insights into the story of dual protagonists Jason and Lucia.

Soon after the trailers hit the internet, several raised doubts over the reported inclusion of gameplay in the footage, given how impressive it was.

Rockstar Games has now responded to the rumours and doubts over the GTA 6 gameplay and cutscenes.

In a post on X, the developer has now confirmed that the second trailer was captured entirely in-game from a PlayStation 5 and comprised parts of gameplay.

“Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2 was captured entirely in-game from a PlayStation 5, comprised of equal parts gameplay and cutscenes,” the studio wrote in its X post.

It is worth noting here that the second trailer of GTA 6 also showed a glimpse of Vice City, which was previously the setting for 2002’s Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.

“Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive,” reads Rockstar Games’ official description for GTA 6.

The sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto series was initially scheduled for release in the Fall of 2025.

However, Rockstar Games last week announced it was getting delayed until May 26, 2026.

At the time, the developer said that the decision was made because they “need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.”