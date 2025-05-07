Rockstar Games drops second trailer for GTA 6

Rockstar Games has dropped the second trailer for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6, days after announcing to delay the game to 2026.

The new trailer for the highly anticipated game shares more details about the story of dual protagonists Jason and Lucia.

The second trailer of GTA 6 also showed a glimpse of Vice City, which was previously the setting for 2002’s Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.

“Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive,” reads Rockstar Games’ official description for GTA 6.

The latest trailer for the game shows Jason working on a beach house and picking up Lucia from prison.

They are later seen robbing a store, followed by a scene where they cheer to “new beginnings”.

It is worth noting here that the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto series was initially scheduled for release in the Fall of 2025.

However, Rockstar Games last week announced it was getting delayed until May 26, 2026.

At the time, the developer said that the decision was made because they “need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.”

It is worth noting here that it took the developer 17 months to release the second trailer for GTA 6, having dropped the first trailer for the game on December 4, 2023.