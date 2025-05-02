Rockstar Games announces new GTA 6 release date

Rockstar Games on Friday announced delaying the hotly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 until mid-2026.

Originally scheduled for release in Fall 2025, the game will now be released on May 26, 2026, as per a statement by the studio owned by Take-Two Interactive.

“We are very sorry that this is later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game,” Rockstar Games said in a statement.

It added, “With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.”

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, has backed its decision to delay the GTA 6 release date.

“We support fully Rockstar Games taking additional time to realize their creative vision for Grand Theft Auto VI, which promises to be a groundbreaking, blockbuster entertainment experience that exceeds audience expectations,” Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said in a statement.

“While we take the movement of our titles seriously and appreciate the vast and deep global anticipation for GTA 6, we remain steadfast in our commitment to excellence,” he added.

Fans were expecting a delay in the release due to the scarcity of any updates on the game other than the first trailer.

The first and only trailer for GTA 6 was released on December 4, 2023, showing that the title will be set in a fictional Vice City, reminiscent of Miami, and will feature the first playable female character in the franchise.