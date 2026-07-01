GTA 6 may skip 60 FPS entirely: PS5 pro ‘insane detail’ could force 30 FPS lock, 2026

Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto 6 is pushing technical limits so hard that 60fps may not be possible on any PS5 console, including PS5 Pro, according to Digital Foundry. The studio’s “insane” level of detail, simulation, and CPU demands could mean the game is capped at 30fps at launch.

Why 60fps Looks Unlikely: It’s the CPU, Not Graphics

Tech experts say the bottleneck isn’t the GPU. It’s processing power.

Digital Foundry’s William Judd explained: GTA 6 has a massive open world, dense cities, advanced AI, vehicle physics, ray tracing, and layered simulations. You can also move by land, sea, or air much faster than in RPGs like Dragon’s Dogma 2 or Baldur’s Gate 3, with vehicles that need heavy physics calculations.

“60fps feels like a bridge too far,” Judd said.

The PS5 Pro has stronger graphics than base PS5, but its CPU is in the same ballpark. So even on upgraded hardware, CPU strain could keep it at 30fps.

Rockstar’s History: Fidelity Over Framerate

Rockstar has a track record of prioritizing visuals. GTA V, Red Dead Redemption 2, and other recent titles all launched at 30fps, and some dropped below that. The second GTA 6 trailer, captured on base PS5, was also 30fps.

What About a 60fps Performance Mode?

Rumors are split. The skeptical view: Digital Foundry isn’t expecting 60fps on base PS5 or PS5 Pro. They did float a 40fps mode on 120Hz displays as a middle ground, but called it speculation.

The optimistic view: Other insiders claim Rockstar is working on 30fps Quality and 60fps Performance modes for PS5 and Xbox Series X. Xbox Series S is reportedly 30fps only for now. Some leaks even said Sony engineers are helping Rockstar hit 60fps on PS5 Pro.

Caveat: Multiple sources say it’s not 100% confirmed for launch and comes from a single source.