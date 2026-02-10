GTA 6: New release date update deeply divides fans

The numerous delays over the years have left Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 fans understandably wary. Even though it was recently confirmed that the game is still scheduled to ship this November, players are hesitant to commit to that timeline just yet.

Reddit users are treating the latest confirmation from Strauss Zelnick—CEO of Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two—with a grain of salt. Despite Zelnick’s assurance that the game will arrive on November 19, 2026, fans have been burned too many times to take the date as a certainty. Zelnick remains adamant that the release will not be postponed further, even noting that the marketing campaign is set to begin this summer.

However, players are unable to shake their skepticism in light of Zelnick’s earlier remarks. Similar promises were made just months before the most recent delay, when he assured the public that the game would be ready for release in May of this year. The “scar” left by two major delays is not something the community will soon forget.

A recent post by Reddit user niffum1 serves as a prime example of this widespread doubt. Because the Take-Two CEO has over-promised on the release window multiple times, a lingering fear remains that a third delay is still on the table. Most fans likely won’t feel secure until pre-orders open and formal marketing is in full swing.

While the wait for GTA 6 has been long and stressful, fretting over another delay may be premature. Take-Two’s recent earnings report suggests the company is financially banking on a November release, providing the strongest evidence yet that the finish line is finally in sight.