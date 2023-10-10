GTA 6 open world map, Lucia, and the biggest gameplay leaks so far

The fans of Grand Theft Auto VI are cracked up over the game’s release date, which is expected to be released later this month.

This October is going to be an exciting month for Rockstar Games fans as the game developer announced to release of a reveal trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI.

It’s been a while now since the huge game leak that saw videos and images spread all over social media platforms, after which the Rockstar is not more cautious and keeping their cards close to the chest.

While the fans are still waiting for another week, another day for a glimpse of the game, we can assist them by compiling some of the biggest leaks of the game.

The MAP

The map featured in the GTA VI will be a merger of several areas spread over two main locations – Vice City and Port Gellhorn. It’s pretty clear from the leaks and insiders that the areas of the Vice City map are based on Miami, while Port Gellhorn pulls from Panama City.

According to the leaks, the huge number of new and returning locations, as well as a lot of points of interest that will potentially feature some form of pastime.

Few of the real-world-based locations are as follows:

Rockridge (based on Little Havana)

South Beach

Lake Leonida (likely based on Lake Okeechobee)

Grassrivers (based on the Everglades)

Characters – Lucia and Jason

Based on the leaked information, it appears that there will be two protagonists in GTA VI Lucia and Jason, who are very similar to Bonnie and Clyde, as they are portrayed as a romantic couple causing chaos across cities via a crime spree.

We’re also unsure about whether we’ll encounter any returning characters from the previous GTA franchise, however, it wouldn’t be a surprise to have some recurring characters from Vice City make cameo appearances.

New police interactions

In addition to the traditional wanted system, that seems to be a more complex mechanic that implies civilians and police officers will react in more detailed ways.

This implies a more detailed wanted system that retains the stars rating but adds a layer of details, how you are known to police, rather than just having a generic wanted level.

It could work out, where you may need to adopt a disguise for a specific duration if someone recognizes your appearance, or you might require a new vehicle for your follow-up job.

Criminal Activity

It appears that GTA VI will introduce new criminal activities, available in GTA VI, each of which is expected to have a large role within the campaign before transitioning into side missions.

Money laundering seems to be a feature in the game as we’ve seen a washing machine logo with a dollar sign in the centre – a universal symbol of money laundering. Which hints at the possibility of acquiring businesses and properties to clean your criminal income.

Hacking

The inclusion of hacking in GTA VI seems highly anticipated, the items we’ve seen held by Lucia. An earlier leak hinted at the female protagonist having hacking skills and this inventory of tools seems to point in that direction.

It’s worth noting that Lucia carries a Tracker Jammer, possibly for expensive car heists to prevent the police tracking of your movements. Additionally, she also possesses an immobilizer Bypass tool, which also points to vehicle theft-related activities as many expensive cars have immobilizers installed to prevent theft.