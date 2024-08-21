GTA 6 parent company Take-Two announces new Mafia title

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 parent company Take-Two Interactive’s development studio Hangar 13 has announced a new game in the Mafia series.

The game, titled “Mafia: The Old Country,” will be the fourth mainline game in the series set to launch on PS5, Xbox Series S/X and PC in 2025, Hunger 13 announced during the Gamescom Opening Night Live on August 20.

The action title will be set in Sicily in the 1900s and will tell the story of the origins of organised crime.

Nick Baynes, president of Take-Two Interactive-owned Hangar 13, said that Mafia: The Old Country is “a thrilling story set in 1900s Sicily during the origins of the mafia.”

Without giving further details about the game, he said that the upcoming title is “going back to the roots of what fans love about the Mafia franchise, crafting a deep, linear narrative with that classic mob movie feeling.”

Meanwhile, Hangar 13 announced that details about the upcoming Mafia title will be dropped in December.

The description for the trailer on YouTube, however, suggests that fans will “uncover the origins of organized crime.”

“Fight to survive in this dangerous and unforgiving era, with action brought to life by the authentic realism and rich storytelling that the critically acclaimed Mafia series is known for,” states the trailer text.

Meanwhile, Rockstar Games, another publisher owned by Take-Two, remains tight-lipped about its highly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6.

The trailer for GTA 6 was released in November last year, while the company earlier this year confirmed that the game will arrive in the Fall of 2025.

The silence by Rockstar Games or its parent company has fans worried that the game might face a delay.

Fans began fearing a delay in the release date of GTA 6 after Rockstar Games surpassed the longest time for not giving any updates about the upcoming title as it has been 260 days as of August 21, since the first trailer for GTA 6 was released.