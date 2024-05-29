GTA 6 parent company’s CEO hints at delay in release date

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 fans were bracing for a delay in the release date of the game after Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick acknowledged that a delay can still happen.

The development came days after Rockstar Games parent Take-Two Interactive confirmed that the highly-anticipated GTA 6 will be released late 2025, a gaming website reported.

The “narrowing” of the release was announced on May 17 in earnings figures from New York-based Take-Two, though no firm date was set.

However, fans had already been speculating a delay as Rockstar Games rarely releases GTA series on its intended launch.

A GTA 6 fan going by the name of Shinobi602 on X has now shared the comment of Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick hinting a delay in the release date.

According to the fan, Zelnick told in an interview that company is “highly confident” that GTA VI will be released at the end of 2025 but is aware that “slippage” can happen.

“We narrowed the timing because we are highly confident in that timing,” he said.

After the statement was issued, several suggested that the GTA 6, similar to the earlier titles, will face a delay.

“Already setting the stage for a delay,” said Reddit user NotEnoughMinerals.

“And slippage always happens, basically confirming the release date is bull,” another Redditor wrote.

Released a decade ago, predecessor GTA V has sold more than 200 million copies.

With the series’ wild success has come plenty of controversy.

Critics have from the beginning accused Grand Theft Auto of glorifying violence and encouraging players to engage in criminal behavior – allegations Take-Two executives have denied.

GTA V players sell drugs, fight, rob, go on car rampages and more.

Gameplay options also included assaulting sex workers and going to strip clubs, raising the ire of activists.