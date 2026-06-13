GTA 6 PC Launch Date Leak Debunked as Rockstar Plans Trailer 3 Reveal

A new “leak” claiming Grand Theft Auto VI will hit PC in February 2027 is making waves — but it doesn’t line up with Rockstar’s actual rollout plan, and Trailer 3 is expected imminently ahead of the game’s November 19, 2026 console launch.

The PC Leak That Doesn’t Add Up

A Reddit post citing insider “Detective Seeds” claimed three former Rockstar employees said the PC version is targeting February 2027, just before the end of Take-Two’s fiscal year. The leak suggests only a 3-month gap after the PS5/Xbox Series X|S launch.

But industry analysts and past Rockstar patterns say that timeline makes little financial sense. Rockstar historically staggers PC releases to encourage “double dips” — players buying the game twice. GTA V took 19 months to reach PC, and Red Dead Redemption 2 took 13 months. A 3-month window would kill that strategy.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick confirmed in a Bloomberg interview that the PC release is intentionally delayed to serve the “core audience” on PlayStation and Xbox first. He noted PC has become “much more important” but consoles remain the launch priority.

Trailer 3 & Pre-Orders: What’s Actually Happening

While the PC rumor spreads, marketing for GTA 6 is about to ramp up. Multiple credible reports point to action in late June/early July 2026:

Best Buy Leak: Affiliates received emails for a “GTA 6 Pre Order (Physical Game)” campaign running May 18-21, 2026, suggesting pre-orders are imminent.

Take-Two CEO Tease: Strauss Zelnick said Trailer 3 won’t drop in May, but indicated a late June or early July reveal to kick off the final marketing push.

No Delay: Rockstar has not changed the November 19, 2026 release date for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. What’s been pushed is the marketing, not the game.

A May 12 “leak” that tied Trailer 3 to a Red Dead Online update was debunked — Rockstar just posted routine RDO news instead.

Why the Wait Is Strategic

Zelnick hinted Rockstar may be waiting until after the FIFA World Cup to drop Trailer 3 and open pre-orders, avoiding competition for global attention. “A few more weeks while the world watches football feels almost fitting,” notes GadgetBridge.