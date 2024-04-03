GTA 6 PC players in dismay over release date

Grand Theft Auto fans’ hopes were dashed when they realized that the announced release date refers to the console, not the PC.

As a result, PC players may have to wait a little bit longer which has left many in dismay.

Although the last installment, Grand Theft Auto 5 was released in 2013 for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 (and later arrived to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2014), the Rockstar title did not head to PC until 2015.

With an almost two-year gap between releases, PC-only users were left in the dust and many are worried the same thing will happen again with the release of Grand Theft Auto VI.

With Rockstar claiming that we will see the sixth instalment arrive sometime in 2025, there could be just over a year to go until we finally get our hands on one of the most anticipated games of all time. However, if history is to repeat itself, PC players may need to wait even longer.

One such player took to r/GTA6 to share their dismay over this possibility, writing “Please tell me it’s not only me” alongside a meme of Spongebob and Patrick standing outside Squidward’s window with their copies of GTA 6 as Squidward, apparently a PC player, goes without.

Although a PC date is yet to be confirmed, not everybody is worried with one reply reading: “I will just wait, it was no problem for me with GTA 5. There are plenty of other games to play in the meantime (or even stuff outside of gaming). I’m not going to buy a console just for one game (especially now since there are almost 0 exclusive console games). I managed to avoid major spoilers for the GTA V story. Let’s see how it goes when GTA VI releases.”