The ongoing discussion about Grand Theft Auto (GTA 6) keeps fans divided, mainly over whether the game will support 60 fps on current consoles.

Recently, Rockstar Games released new screenshots that quickly ignited debate. Some believed the graphics looked downgraded compared to earlier trailers, while others thought the visuals were too polished to reflect real gameplay.

Rockstar has not yet released any in-game footage or live demos of the open-world gameplay, leaving expectations for technical performance mostly speculative. Digital Foundry experts remain doubtful that 60fps can be achieved, even on the upgraded PlayStation 5 Pro.

They praise the game’s realistic graphics and ray tracing but warn that the large, dense open-world map may be too demanding for the console’s hardware. The most optimistic prediction is a 40fps performance mode.

A recent article by Digital Foundry highlights the PlayStation 5 Pro’s main limitation as its central processing unit. While the new console offers notable graphical upgrades over the original, its CPU performance is only slightly improved, yielding minimal benefits for resource-intensive simulations.

A PlayStation Blog post praised the game’s performance primarily for DualSense haptic feedback and quick load times, neglecting details about frame rates or visual quality. Historically, Rockstar has prioritized visual fidelity over frame rate during console launches; both Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 initially launched at 30 fps.

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GTA 5 was later updated to 60fps on newer hardware, and there are persistent rumors that a similar upgrade for RDR2 is in development.

Despite doubts from experts, rumors about a 60fps mode persist. A listing from Brazilian retailer Kabum, now removed, suggested the game was fully optimized for PlayStation 5 Pro, with improved performance and more stable frame rates. Digital Foundry quickly dismissed this as generic boilerplate text often reused in retail listings, rather than an official statement.

Alternatively, the Polish gaming podcast Rock & Borys reports that Rockstar is working on a 60 fps mode. Their sources suggest the studio initially plans to launch it but might delay the feature as a post-launch update.

The podcast previously gained industry credibility by accurately leaking plans for downloadable content for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt earlier this year.