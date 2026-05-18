GTA 6 pre-orders go live early with a decent price tag

There has been little news about Grand Theft Auto GTA 6 for a long time, but with the scheduled November release approaching, some developments seem imminent.

The Take-Two Interactive earnings call in a few days could bring updates, and if no delay is announced, pre-orders and a new trailer are likely soon.

Meanwhile, stores seem to be aware of the game’s upcoming launch and have intensified their marketing efforts. One retailer even made the game available for purchase at a surprisingly low price.

On Reddit, a user shared a link to the Italian store Showgame, which has a detailed page for the game listed at €69.90, excluding shipping.

This follows a photo from Elgiganten, a Scandinavian retailer similar to Best Buy, showing a poster that confirms pre-orders. Showgame’s low price appears to be a promotional move to generate excitement and reward quick buyers, with only 50 copies available for pre-order, likely creating some competition rather than indicating official pre-order numbers.

Nonetheless, it’s a positive sign that top retailers are aware of GTA 6’s November launch plan, and it offers Italian players an affordable way to get the game. This is the first time such retailer activity has been seen worldwide, and it’s reasonable to start feeling excited.

The upcoming earnings call remains our last critical checkpoint, so let’s hope it passes smoothly. If GTA 6 begins selling soon and launches in May, we can only hope the final game lives up to, or exceeds, fan expectations.

While it probably will, a release that falls short of those expectations could lead to disappointment.