GTA 6 prices appear to have been listed on a Portuguese website

A Portuguese retailer has listed five SKU’s under the name “RS”, with a launch date of November 19th, which we know is the official launch date for Grand Theft Auto VI from Rockstar.

The prices range from 89.99 Euros to 199.99 Euros, which will include tax at around 23%, so probably the same sort of price in the UK in pounds and starting at $80 in the United States, but without tax.

If the listing is correct, there are five versions of the game, €90, €100, €110, €120, and €200. That does seem a lot, usually it is something like Base Game, Base Game + Cosmetic DLC, and Collector’s Edition, five SKU’s seems a lot.

In the past, there have been instances of retailers listing games before the official prices have been announced, but given we are so close to pre-orders opening, and that they have used a code name for the game, this could be real.

Or it could be a very talented mouse quacking loudly, just keep that in mind.

Earlier this week Rockstar Games has announced that the Grand Theft Auto VI pre-orders will be available from June 25th on PS5 & Xbox Series XS. Rockstar Games also revealed the official cover art for Grand Theft Auto VI, which you can see below.

GTA 6 had previously been set for launch on 26th May 2026, and while this was the first firm date that we had for launch from Take Two and Rockstar, it had come after the better part of a year of Take Two execs assuring that the game was going to launch in 2025. However it was GTA 6 delayed again to November 2026, with the confirmed release date now being November 19th.

Grand Theft Auto VI will take us all back to Vice City for Rockstar’s latest crime story, featuring Lucia, the series’ first female protagonist, who’s coming fresh out of prison, and Jason, who works with the local drugrunners after quitting the army.