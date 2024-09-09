GTA 6 publisher Rockstar Games leaves Heaven 17 band outraged

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 publisher Rockstar Games left a member of British synth-pop band Heaven 17 furious over an offer to use their song.

Martyn Ware, member of the band, claimed that the publisher offered $7,500 to use the band’s 1983 hit song “Temptation” in the upcoming GTA 6.

“I was recently contacted by my publishers on behalf of Rockstar Games [about] the possibility of using [the song] Temptation on the new Grand Theft Auto 6,” Ware wrote in a post on X.

According to the Heaven 17 member, he was looking forward to seeing a huge offer for their song, however, he was left disappointed.

“Naturally excited about the immense wealth that was about to head my way, I scrolled to the bottom of the email re the offer…IT WAS $7,500,” Ware wrote. “To put this in context, Grand Theft Auto 6 [read GTA 5] grossed, wait for it…$8.6 billion.”

According to several reports, GTA 6 is one of the most immersive open world games ever made in gaming history and the price of the title is also expected to be higher than GTA 5.

Reports suggested that the sixth title of the Grand Theft Auto would cost Rockstar Games around $2 billion and the game might be priced at $150.

Meanwhile, Reports said that the studio has reportedly delayed the highly-anticipated game and plans to release the game in 2026.

The rumour came amid uncertainty surrounding the development on GTA 6 as fans await the publisher or its parent company Take-Two Interactive to release any new content from the game.

Liam, a GTA 5 modder, has claimed that Rockstar Games has ‘internally delayed’ the game to 2026 based on the information provided by multiple developers working in the studio.

In a post on X, Liam said that Rockstar has already decided on the early to mid 2026 release window for the sixth title of Grand Theft Auto.

It is to be noted here that Take-Two Interactive, earlier this year, announced that GTA 6 will arrive in the Fall of 2025.

The first and only trailer for the highly-anticipated game was released last year, showing that GTA 6 will be set in a fictional Vice City, reminiscent of Miami, and will feature the first playable female character in the franchise.