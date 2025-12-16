GTA 6 release date confirmed for November 2026, PC version delayed

Rockstar Games and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, have finally made the official announcement: Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to launch on Thursday, November 19, 2026. This release date is now official following years of intense speculation and previous delays.

The game will launch exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. PC gamers, keeping with Rockstar’s tradition, will have to wait, as the Windows edition is estimated to arrive between late 2026 and 2027.

Delays in Pursuit of ‘Perfection’

The confirmed November date represents a significant delay from the originally planned release window of May 2026. Addressing the six-month slip, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick explained that the extra time is crucial to ensure “the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve.”

While there have been rumors of “development hell,” industry insiders suggest that the game has actually been content-ready for quite some time. Zelnick emphasized that the postponement allows Rockstar to pursue “perfection,” enabling them to create the best possible version of the game rather than rushing the development process.

In GTA 6, players will return to Vice City, which is reimagined for a modern setting within the fictional state of Leonida—a satirical take on Florida. The story revolves around two main characters, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, marking the franchise’s first female lead.

Based on the latest trailers, the narrative follows a “Bonnie and Clyde” dynamic. Footage shows the pair embarking on a high-stakes crime spree, robbing convenience stores and fleeing police. Lucia is also shown in prison garb, suggesting the plot will follow her journey on both sides of the law.

Pricing Rumors and Market Impact

The financial outlook for GTA 6 is unprecedented, with analysts predicting pre-order sales could surpass $1 billion. This success, however, may be tied to a significant price increase. Industry speculation suggests the game’s cost could reach $100, potentially breaking the standard pricing structure. Although Zelnick did not confirm a specific price point, he emphasized the company’s commitment to providing “more value than what we charge.”

Additionally, Take-Two has confirmed that GTA 6 will not be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch, cementing its status as a premium, full-price release.