Rockstar Games has finally locked the release date for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), ending months of speculation after two delays. The game will launch on November 19, 2026, exclusively for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

GTA 6 is one of the most awaited video games in the world. Rockstar Games has confirmed the game will release on November 19, 2026, after it was first planned for 2025 and later delayed to May 26, 2026.

At launch, GTA 6 will only be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Rockstar has not announced a PC version yet. The company has released many of its previous games on PC one or two years after console launch, but nothing has been confirmed for GTA 6.

The standard edition of GTA 6 is priced at $79.99, while the Ultimate Edition costs $99.99. Pre-orders are already open in several regions.

GTA 6 map and protagonists

The game is set in the fictional state of Leonida, Rockstar’s version of Florida. It also brings back the famous Vice City, inspired by Miami. Other confirmed locations include Leonida Keys, Port Gellhorn, Ambrosia, Grassrivers and Mount Kalaga National Park.

Rockstar has not revealed the official map size. However, many fans believe it could be around 125 square kilometres, making it much bigger than GTA V.

For the first time in the modern GTA series, players will control two main characters — Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos. Lucia is the first female playable lead in a modern Grand Theft Auto game. Rockstar says the story follows the two partners as they become involved in a large criminal conspiracy across Leonida.

Trailers and 2022 GTA 6 leak

The first GTA part six trailer was released in December 2023 and became one of the biggest game trailers ever, receiving more than 90 million views within its first 24 hours.

The second trailer showed both gameplay and cutscenes captured on PlayStation 5. It also gave fans a closer look at robberies, car chases, boat pursuits and several new gameplay features.

In September 2022, around 90 development files from GTA 6 were leaked online in one of the biggest data breaches in video game history. The leaked footage confirmed the Vice City setting and the two main protagonists before Rockstar officially announced them.

The hacker was later identified as Arion Kurtaj, a teenager from England linked to the Lapsus$ hacking group.

With the release date now confirmed and pre-orders already live, Rockstar appears confident that GTA 6 will launch on November 19, 2026, with no further delay expected.