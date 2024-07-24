Rockstar’s ex-developer drops concerning update about GTA 6

Fans have been eagerly waiting for updates on Rockstar Games’ highly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6, set for a release in the Fall of 2025.

While the trailer for the upcoming title was released in December 2023, Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two Interactive in its earnings call in May announced that GTA 6 will be released in the Fall of 2025.

Released on December 4, 2023, the trailer showed that the game will be set in fictional Vice City, reminiscent of Miami, and appeared to feature the first playable female character in the franchise.

Since then, the game’s publisher has maintained a silence about the features of the game or the release date of the second trailer.

Meanwhile, rumours and predictions swirl all around about the features likely to be included in the sixth instalment of Grand Theft Auto.

However, a latest update by one of the developers, who have worked at Rockstar Games, has left fans concerned about GTA 6.

Ex-Rockstar Games developer Obbe Vermeij predicted that the upcoming title might not be much different from GTA 5.

“I don’t think it’s going to be wildly different from GTA V, I think maybe people might be a little disappointed on the first day. But it’s still gonna be the best game out there,” he said during a recent interview.

Earlier, Take-Two Interactive warned about the effects of review-bombing on the GTA 6’s success.

In an annual report on recent financial performance, Rockstar Games’ parent company acknowledged the effects of review-bombing on its latest releases.

“Obtaining and maintaining high ratings of our games on the third-party platforms on which we operate are important as they help drive players to find our games,” the publisher wrote.

The Grand Theft Auto publisher warned of being subjected to negative review campaigns or “defamation campaigns intended to harm our ratings.”

“Any such decline may lead to loss of players and revenues, additional advertising and marketing costs, and reputation harm,” the GTA 6 publisher concluded.