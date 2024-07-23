GTA 6: Take-Two concerned about impact of review-bombing

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 publisher Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two Interactive has warned about the effects of review-bombing on the game’s success.

Review bombing is the practice where players take to social media and review sites to criticise the issues in the game, real or imaginary.

The review websites and spam comments usually leave a major effect on the games, and GTA 6 publisher Take-Two Interactive is also worried about its impact on the business.

In an annual report on recent financial performance, Rockstar Games’ parent company acknowledge the effects of review-bombing on its latest releases.

“Obtaining and maintaining high ratings of our games on the third-party platforms on which we operate are important as they help drive players to find our games,” the publisher wrote.

“If the ratings of any of our games decline or if we receive significant negative reviews that result in a decrease in our ratings, our games could be more difficult for players to find or recommend,” it added.

The Grand Theft Auto publisher warned of being subjected to negative review campaigns or “defamation campaigns intended to harm our ratings.”

“Any such decline may lead to loss of players and revenues, additional advertising and marketing costs, and reputation harm,” the GTA 6 publisher concluded.

In May this year, Rockstar Games confirmed that the upcoming title will arrive in Fall of 2025.

The development came after Take-Two Interactive in its earnings call announced that Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 will be released in the Fall of 2025.

The first and only trailer for GTA 6 was released on December 4, 2023, showing that the game will be set in fictional Vice City, reminiscent of Miami, and appeared to feature the first playable female character in the franchise.