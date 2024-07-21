GTA 6: Ubisoft reacts to Rockstar Games’ upcoming title

Assassin’s Creed developer Ubisoft has commented on the impact of Rockstar Games’ highly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 on gaming industry.

Responding to question during its earnings call, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot termed GTA 6 a positive thing for the gaming industry, a gaming website reported.

According to him, the release of the sixth instalment of Grand Theft Auto will mean “more people come to play.”

Recalling Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag from 2013, Guillemot said that their game enjoyed record sales despite its release a month after GTA V.

While he called the trend counter-intuitive, Guillemot said that it was something that worked for Ubisoft in general.

It is pertinent to mention that Rockstar Games has remained tight-lipped about the game other than confirming that the upcoming title will arrive in Fall of 2025.

In May this year, Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two Interactive announced the “narrowing” of the release of GTA 6 in announcing its earnings figures.

Take-Two Interactive in its earnings call announced that Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 will be released in the Fall of 2025.

The first and only trailer for GTA 6 was released on December 4, 2023, showing that the game will be set in fictional Vice City, reminiscent of Miami, and appeared to feature the first playable female character in the franchise.

Ubisoft on May 15 released the official cinematic trailer for the highly-anticipated Assassin’s Creed Shadows. The trailer confirmed that the game will be released on November 15.

The plotline of Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be set in feudal Japan with two playable characters. The first protagonist will be a female shinobi named Naoe and the male samurai, Yasuke.

However, it landed in trouble in Japan after several demanded the game to be cancelled due to the lack of historical accuracy.

Japanese gamers created a petition that attracted more than 40,000 signatures, complaining how samurai as a whole are portrayed in the game.

“Recently, the lack of historical accuracy and cultural respect has been a serious issue regarding the upcoming game Assassin’s Creed Shadows by game developer Ubisoft,” petition by creator Shimizu Toru stated.