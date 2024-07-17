GTA 6 leak suggests introduction of exciting new feature

Expected to launch next year, leaks and rumours continue to hype Rockstar Games’ highly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6.

According to GTA insider going by the name of Tez2, the upcoming title will introduce a special music feature originally developed for Grand Theft Auto Online.

Rockstar Games had initially planned to include the feature in The Contract DLC in collaboration with US music producer Dr Dre. The feature would see players take part in a music-mixing minigame, according to the insider.

While it was cut from GTA Online, the publisher of the highly-anticipated title will ensure the feature to be ready around the same time GTA 6 is released in 2025.

“It’s being cooked for VI anyways, and we’re a year away,” Tez2 claimed in the GTAForums.

“Rockstar had more content planned for Record A Studios, like uploading your custom mix or downloading others’ mixes, but that was shelved,” Tez2 added.

It is pertinent to mention that Dr Dre owns Record A Studios, a recording studio for GTA Online.

Meanwhile, the insider stopped short from revealing whether the music-mixing game will be included in GTA 6 main game or its online version.

Rockstar Games, however, has remained tight-lipped about the features likely introduced in the upcoming title that is set to arrive in Fall of 2025.

In May this year, Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two Interactive announced the “narrowing” of the release of GTA 6 in announcing its earnings figures.

Take-Two Interactive in its earnings call announced that Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 will be released in the Fall of 2025.

Rockstar Games had previously said the next installment to the blockbuster franchise would be available next year, without further details.

The first and only trailer for GTA 6 was released on December 4, 2023, showing that the game will be set in fictional Vice City, reminiscent of Miami, and appeared to feature the first playable female character in the franchise.