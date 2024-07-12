GTA 6: Take-Two Interactive releasing second trailer in August?

Fans are convinced that Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two Interactive will release some new stills from Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 next month.

The anticipation comes as Take-Two Interactive has confirmed that it will be reporting on quarterly earnings on August 8.

Following the announcement, Redditor Fun_Accountant2900 suggested that the company might release screenshots of GTA 6 while others believed that fans might see a new trailer.

“Entirely speculation, but knowing the timing of when Rockstar Games released screenshots for GTA V and RDR2, we’re likely going to see GTA 6 screenshots in under a month,” the user wrote.

It is pertinent to mention that Take-Two Interactive has been known to announce lates developments, trailers or screenshots prior to a financial earnings call to show its performance to the shareholders during the report.

Several suggested that fans might finally see something new about Rockstar Games’s highly-anticipated game set for release in the Fall of 2025.

Read more: Grand Theft Auto VI trailer leaked early, coming in 2025

“Screenshots in the first week of next month would make sense considering the earnings call and amount of time surpassed since the trailer,” another user on Reddit said in a post.

A day earlier, Take-Two Interactive announced that it is planning to report financial results for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2025, ended on June 30, 2024.

In May this year, the company announced the “narrowing” of the release in earnings figures.

Take-Two Interactive in its earnings call announced that Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 will be released in the Fall of 2025.

Rockstar Games had previously said the next installment to the blockbuster franchise would be available next year, without further details.

The first and only trailer for GTA 6 was released on December 4, 2023, showing that the game will be set in fictional Vice City, reminiscent of Miami, and appears to feature the first playable female character in the franchise.

Set to the Tom Petty song “Love Is A Long Road,” the GTA 6 trailer opens with a female character named Lucia being released from prison in what appears to be a fictionalized version of Florida.