GTA 6: Rockstar Games releasing second trailer next week?

Rockstar Games is reportedly set to release the second trailer for its hotly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 in the coming week.

Rumours of the likely release of the second trailer intensified after the developer posted a job opening for a Screenshot Capture Artist, a gaming website reported.

It is worth noting here that fans have been speculating October 4 to be the release date for the second trailer after noticing what they suggested was a clue in GTA Online.

Several pointed to the license plate of the pizza delivery scooter in GTA Online. Which read, “PIZZ4”, while in the upper left corner of the plate, three letters can be seen: “OCT.”

Putting the ‘OCT’ and ‘4’ together, Grand Theft Auto fans suggested that the publisher will drop the second trailer for GTA 6 on October 4.

Now, fans speculate that the new trailer might arrive as early as next Friday, October 4 as Rockstar Games intensifies its marketing efforts for GTA 6 with Rockstar Dundee, based in Scotland, seeking a Screenshot Capture Artist.

The job posting suggests that the successful applicant will have the job of capturing still images from gameplay for use in marketing campaigns and within the games themselves.

“This position is responsible for capturing still footage of gameplay for use in marketing campaigns as well as in the games themselves,” the job description stated.

It is to be noted here that Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two Interactive earlier this year announced that GTA 6 will arrive in the Fall of 2025.

Later, Rockstar Games announced that the sixth instalment in the Grand Theft Auto series would be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, however, it fell short of announcing a release date for a PC version.

The first and only trailer for the highly-anticipated game was released last year, showing that GTA 6 will be set in a fictional Vice City, reminiscent of Miami, and will feature the first playable female character in the franchise.