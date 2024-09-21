GTA 6 achieves unwanted milestone before release

Rockstar Games’ highly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 has achieved an unwanted milestone even before its release in 2025.

With Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of the publisher, announcing earlier this year that the upcoming title will arrive in the Fall of 2025, fans have been waiting for new media on the sixth title.

Rockstar Games dropped the GTA 6 reveal trailer on December 4, 2023, and has since gone into silent mode regarding the development of the game.

The studio or its parent company has released no new screenshots, trailers, or details on the sixth title of Grand Theft Auto.

While rumours of a delay have been circulating in recent weeks, Take-Two Interactive reaffirmed the release window during an earnings call days earlier.

Liam, a GTA 5 modder, claimed that Rockstar Games has decided on the early to mid-2026 release window based on the information provided by multiple developers working in the studio.

According to Liam, PC gamers would get the game around 12 to 18 months after its launch on console in 2026.

Meanwhile, GTA 6 fans mentioned that the upcoming title has become the first of the studio’s titles to cross a 270-day period without any new information.

It is worth mentioning here that Grand Theft Auto 5 previously held the record at 253 days, as the studio released the first trailer on November 2, 2011, followed by the release of two new screenshots on July 12, 2012.

The discovery had fans speculating the reasons behind the long gap between the updates for GTA 6 as some jokingly said that Rockstar Games is “punishing” the community for the Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks in 2022.

Others suggested that the silence of the publisher and its parent company was a calculated move to generate more hype for the game.