GTA 6: Ex-Rockstar Games’ developer gives fans new hope about release date

As rumours of a delay in the release date of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 swirl around, a former developer at Rockstar Games has given some hope to the fans.

Fans were left disappointed after an insider claimed that the publisher has internally delayed GTA 6 to 2026.

Liam, a GTA 5 modder, claimed that Rockstar Games has decided on the early to mid-2026 release window based on the information provided by multiple developers working in the studio.

According to Liam, PC gamers would get the game around 12 to 18 months after its launch on console in 2026.

Later, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, in a post on X, wrote that there was no information about the delay in the sixth title of the Grand Theft Auto.

“Good news is that six Rockstar employees all told me they have not heard of any delay. Bad news: it’s a big, ambitious game and could very well slip! Too much time left to say anything definitive,” he wrote in the post.

The post was met with confusion as Schreier claimed that employees at the publisher did not know anything about a delay, while also suggesting that GTA 6 might get delayed.

“For all I know, Rockstar’s executive team could have decided months ago to delay GTA VI without telling the company,” he wrote in another post.

Now, former Rockstar North technical director Obbe Vermeij has said that Rockstar Games or its parent company Take-Two Interactive might not be in a position to delay the game.

“The decision to delay GTA 4 was made four months or so before the original release date. Any further and it’s hard to make the call,” he wrote in a post on X. “Rockstar Games is probably not in a position to determine whether they will hit 2025 until May-ish.”

Further, Vermejj suggested that the sixth installment of Grand Theft Auto might have a market for the upcoming 10 years owing to the absence of competition.

“GTA 6 will sell for 10+ years and there is no competition to worry about. They are not going to release the game until they’re 100% happy with it. No matter what it said in the trailer. I have no inside info. Didn’t talk to anyone,” he concluded.