GTA 6: Rockstar’s representative teases ‘amazing things’ in upcoming title

A representative for Rockstar Games has teased exciting features in the hotly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6.

The representative talked about the game during the acceptance speech after the title won the award for Most Wanted Game award at the Golden Joystick Awards 2024.

“Thank you so much for this incredible award. Also, a massive thank you to all the fans. They’re the most important thing for us. They mean a lot to us at Rockstar. There’s an incredible amount of people doing amazing things on Grand Theft Auto 6. Absolutely mind-blowing things,” the Rockstar Games representative said.

The statement about ‘amazing things’ planned for GTA 6 has fans guessing when they will get another look at the game.

It is worth mentioning here that the first trailer launched on December 4, 2023. Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two Interactive earlier this year confirmed that GTA 6 will be released in the Fall of 2025.

Meanwhile, fans of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 are hoping that Rockstar Games will release the second trailer for the game on November 22 based on the moon theory.

According to the popular theory, a specific moon phase will appear on November 22 in GTA Online, mirroring a similar event when the first GTA 6 trailer was revealed last year.

According to the theory, the ‘Waning Gibbous’ moon, visible in the November 4 image, will be observable again on November 22.

Take-Two Interactive has reiterated that GTA 6 was on schedule for a release in the Fall of 2025, following reports that the game might be delayed until 2026.

“With many exciting new titles coming in Fiscal 2026 – including GTA 6 in the Fall, Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country – we expect to create long-term value for our shareholders,” the company said in a statement after its previous earnings call.