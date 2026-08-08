GTA 6 rumors swirl as Rockstar follows streamers on Instagram

Rockstar Games recently started following several popular streamers and well-known accounts on Instagram, some of which are connected to GTA. Many fans think this could signal a new promotional campaign for GTA 6, and possibly some involvement with NoPixel V.

An observant user on the GTA 6 subreddit pointed out that six of Rockstar Games’ ten most recent Instagram follows are influential streamers and content creators.

Fans think this might point to a large influencer campaign. The timing aligns well: after Rockstar announced Grand Theft Auto VI – An Extended Look on August 6, which will be exclusive to Netflix for the first six hours, the studio could be enlisting streamers for reaction videos and livestreams.

The six streamers involved are Jynxzi, MoistCr1TiKaL, Valkyrae, Fuslie, TimTheTatman from the US, and Canadian streamer xQc.

The selection of influencers suggests that the new follows may be linked to an upcoming marketing campaign. Valkyrae, Fuslie, and xQc are prominent figures in the GTA role-playing scene.

MoistCr1TiKaL is currently streaming several older GTA titles, and Jynxzi has recently featured GTA 5 in his streams. TimTheTatman, while not directly connected to GTA, remains one of North America’s top gaming streamers.

Rockstar’s recent follows extend beyond streamers to include football star Erling Haaland, actor Danny Dyer, British duo Prospa, and the official account for the film Marching Powder. Some of these connections are somewhat tenuous.

Haaland recently listed GTA 5 among his favorite games, while Dyer voiced Kent Paul in Vice City and San Andreas. Some users think the recent mentions may not be directly connected to GTA 6, but rather to NoPixel V, the upcoming fifth iteration of the popular GTA 5 role-playing server.

Since Valkyrae, Fuslie, and xQc have previously been active on the NoPixel platform, Rockstar might be involving these streamers to promote the new version. Community responses, however, remain mixed.

Some users think a NoPixel V campaign or reaction videos for the upcoming GTA 6 promotion could happen. Others remain skeptical of influencer marketing or dislike the chosen streamers. So far, none of these ideas have been officially verified.