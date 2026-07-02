GTA 6 Studio accused of ‘Normalized’ Crunch and Pay Gaps

As anticipation builds for the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, Rockstar Games is facing renewed scrutiny regarding its workplace culture. Anonymous members of the Rockstar Game Workers Union have come forward with serious claims, alleging that systemic workplace issues persist at the studio despite past promises of reform.

According to an investigation originally reported by Game Developer, employees accuse the studio of normalizing “crunch” (forced overtime), obscuring how annual performance bonuses are calculated, and allowing gender pay disparities to widen.

Persistent Crunch and ‘Working Time Regulation’ Opt-Outs

While Rockstar Games previously committed to restructuring its development pipeline following a major 2018 controversy during the production of Red Dead Redemption 2, workers claim these changes have not been felt evenly across the board.

Three anonymous union members revealed that while certain departments avoid excessive hours, key teams linked directly to GTA 6 “never seem to come out of” crunch cycles.

Key Regulatory Loophole: The developers noted that UK contracts heavily utilize a Working Time Regulations opt-out clause. This legally permits Rockstar to bypass standard hourly limits, allowing the studio to push teams into extensive, ongoing overtime.

Opaque Bonus Structures and Growing Gender Pay Gaps

The union members also shed light on internal financial friction, detailing a compensation structure that allegedly leaves employees in the dark.

Predictability Issues: A major portion of a Rockstar developer’s yearly income is tied to annual bonuses. However, employees claim the criteria for these payouts fluctuate constantly without clear transparency.

Pressure Tactics: Rather than acting as a traditional reward for performance, some staff described the opaque bonus system as a leverage tool used to keep workers compliant and fearful of financial penalties.

Widening Pay Disparities: Despite industry-wide pushes for equity, union sources further alleged that the gender pay gap at Rockstar Games has actively expanded rather than narrowed over recent years.

Take-Two Interactive and Union Response

These fresh allegations surface at a critical moment for the studio’s labor force. Following a public launch in May, Rockstar employees have been actively pushing for voluntary recognition of their union, which is affiliated with the Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB).

In response to inquiries regarding workplace culture, Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive Software, defended its corporate environment. While Take-Two did not explicitly address the specific allegations of pay gaps or crunch, the publisher pointed to its high employee retention rates and stated its corporate foundation relies on “teamwork, excellence, and kindness.”

Take-Two added that it intends to maintain an “open and constructive dialogue” with the union moving forward.