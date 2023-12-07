‘GTA 6’ system requirements unveiled in now viral report

The fans of the prolific gaming franchise ‘Grand Theft Auto (GTA)‘ were over the moon after the trailer of ‘GTA 6‘ was unveiled by Rockstar Games.

The trailer was visually stunning thanks to the state-of-the-art engine and performance tools used to create the sixth instalment in the series.

However, fans also asked what the minimum and recommended system requirements for the PC version. Sports website Sportskeeda has mentioned the requirement to run the game.

Minimum System Requirements:

OS: Windows 10/11

Processor: Intel Core i7 8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700x

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia Geforce RTX 2060/ AMD Radeon RX6500XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 150GB Solid State Drive

Recommended System Requirements:

OS: Windows 11 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i9-10900K/AMD Ryzen 5 5900X

Memory: 32GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080/AMD Radeon RX 6800XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 150GB NVMe SSD

Sportskeeda had admitted that the requirements were not official and could differ drastically.

It is pertinent to mention Rockstar Games had stated that ‘GTA 6‘ will be available on Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Series S consoles.

They did not mention a PC version.

As far as the story goes, ‘GTA 6‘ will be the first in the series to have a female protagonist. The plot revolves around inmate Lucia who partners with an unnamed person.

The duo are probably up to no good as they rob stores and evade police car chases.

