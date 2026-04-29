Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 remains the most anticipated game in the industry. As Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games reveal key details, a new update is generating significant excitement among fans.

During the IICON conference on April 29, 2026, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick addressed video game executives, providing fresh insights into pricing and development. Despite widespread speculation of a higher-than-usual price tag, Take-Two teased that GTA 6 will be available at a reasonable price.

Commenting on the company’s approach to value, Zelnick remarked:

“Consumers pay for the value that you bring to them, and our job is to charge way, way, way less than the value delivered.”

Zelnick further added, “We look at how we deliver something amazing and ensure that what people pay for it feels very reasonable.” For many fans, the prospect of an affordable price point provides a welcome sense of relief.

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It should be remembered that with anticipated admirers waiting for the GTA 6 trailer, the game is expected to begin marketing in summer 2026.

Meanwhile, the official start date for marketing remains under wraps. Ahead of the game’s final launch, Rockstar is expected to follow its signature strategy of releasing a series of high-impact trailers, according to multiple speculative suggestions.

Take-Two’s CEO further revealed that the game is currently set to debut on November 19, despite numerous previous setbacks. This renewed guarantee has boosted confidence that GTA 6 will launch smoothly and on schedule, without any further suspensions or delays.

As marketing efforts ramp up, pre-orders are likely to be revealed soon, with physical editions already confirmed to be available at launch. Notably, die-hard fans remain in high anticipation, keeping a close eye on every daily update and the speculation circulating around the game.