GTA 6 ‘targeting’ 2025 release date

After the recent trailer release date of Grand Theft Auto VI, the game release date is reportedly expected to launch in 2025, about two years, which if true may turn off the fans.

Rockstar Games is renowned for delivering top-tier AAA video games and stands as a pinnacle in the gaming industry.

However, it has already been five years since the release of the last game, and will be seven years between games by the time GTA 6 is released in 2025.

To stress this point even further, a decade has passed since GTA 5, and could be a 12-year interval before the next Grand Theft Auto release.

Despite extended speculations, the Rockstar Games confirmed this week that it plans to release the first trailer of GTA 6 in December on the 25th anniversary of the company.

Ourselves and @RockstarINTEL have both had our own independent sources which may back up claims that GTAVI will be announced this week, with a trailer early December. Additionally, to the claims made by @business, this is what we know: – An internal source at Rockstar confirmed… pic.twitter.com/1S4hc3so5b — Rockstar Universe (@RStarUniverse) November 8, 2023

Meanwhile, the expectations of the fans are high for the potential launch of Grand Theft Auto VI in 2024, however after a long silence the Rockstar Games has confirmed the launch of the game’s trailer next month.

According to the Rockstar Universe, an account that was aware of the developer’s plans for GTA 6 ahead of them being announced, anticipates a 2025 release, through it initially planned for 2024.

Reports also hint at Rockstar’s engagement with an advertising agency to secure physical ad space in New York City after the trailer debut of GTA 6 in December.

However, it is unclear if the date or general release date would be on poster for the game release. Either way, hopefully, Rockstar will give a clear idea of when it expects to release GTA 6 next month.