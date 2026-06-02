GTA 6 Unleashes Biggest Arsenal Yet — From .357 Revolvers to Grenade Launchers

Rockstar is going all-in on firepower for Grand Theft Auto VI, and the confirmed weapons list already reads like a gun enthusiast’s dream.

With GTA 6 set to launch November 19, 2026 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, the two trailers and leaked screenshots have revealed the most detailed, diverse combat system in franchise history.

The Confirmed Arsenal So Far

Leaked footage and official trailers show Vice City and the state of Leonida will be packed with both classic and modern weaponry. Here’s what’s been spotted:

Melee

Baseball Bat, Hammer, Pool Cue, Mini Golf Club, Knife, Crowbar, Fists.

Handguns

Mustang.357 Revolver — heavy recoil, high damage.

Polymer Pistol — Glock/SIG-style with auto-switch option.

Beretta 92FS, Bersa Thunder 380, Capo Pistol, Pistol based on Beretta M9.

Shotguns

Double-Barreled Shotgun — brutal at close range.

Pump-Action Shotgun — Mossberg-style.

SMGs & Rifles

Heckler & Koch MP5/40 SMG.

Duke Carbine and Duke Special Ops Carbine Assault Rifles.

AR-15 platform and SIG Sauer 556 SWAT.

AK-47 and M249 SAW light machine gun also confirmed.

Snipers & Heavies

Bolt Action Sniper, Duke Assault Sniper Rifle.

Grenade Launcher, RPG.

Remington 700 bolt-action and M14 semi-auto marksman rifle.

Other Gear

Speargun for underwater combat.

Flashbangs, Molotovs, Smoke Grenades, and even a Mini Golf Club as a melee option.

New Combat Systems Change Everything

This isn’t just GTA V with more guns. Rockstar is rebuilding combat from the ground up. Key changes include:

Limited Weapon Carry — Like Red Dead Redemption 2, you’ll carry 2 rifles + 2 pistols max, with extras stored in vehicles. No more infinite backpack.

Weapon Customization — Trailers show different optics, grips, and auto-switches. The AR-15 appears with and without tactical rails, hinting at a deep mod system.

Fighting Styles for Jason & Lucia — The two protagonists handle weapons differently, adding unique playstyles.

New Mechanics — You can shoot while swimming, do drive-bys from truck beds, and drop/pick up weapons dynamically.

Redesigned Weapon Wheel — Separate sections for guns, gear, and equipment like lock picks and trauma kits.

What’s Still Rumored?

The 2022 leaks also showed chainsaws, golf balls, and a Hunter Sniper, but Rockstar hasn’t confirmed them post-trailer. Fans speculate AK variants, suppressed SMGs, and more throwables will appear by launch.

As one breakdown put it: “GTA 6 isn’t going to reward the player with the most weapons. It’s going to reward the player who understands them best”.

November 2026 can’t come fast enough for Vice City’s criminals — or collectors.