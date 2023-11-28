GTA 6 unreal loading times stun fans in leaked gameplay footage

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) game’s incredible loading times and completely seamless transitions between the main characters’ leaked gameplay footage have left fans surprised.

In February 2022, Rockstar Games officially announced the development of GTA VI, and it was recently suggested that the game be released in March 2025.

However, the game’s full reveal is anticipated to be revealed in December, but footage of an early build of the sequel which leaked on the internet ages ago, confirmed GTA VI is set in Vice City with two main characters.

The gamers who played the game GTA V or GTA Online are most likely familiar with the game’s egregious loading times, especially on the latest hardware.

The game stations like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S ports have made some improvements, otherwise, the users have to wait for a long time to explore Los Santos.

As per the leaked footage, GTA VI is expected to ditch those long-time loading scenes, as the latest hardware can load much faster, however, a chunk of leaked footage shows the truly seamless game it could be.

The footage – which has since been taken down – shows the game’s two protagonists spending time in a motel. It takes seconds to load from Lucia to Jason as he heads outside to explore.

While the footage may have been pulled, fans were quick to remark on just how impressive the loading times were. It’s worth stressing this is from an early build of GTA VI and may not be indicative of the final product. But given some of the amazing things we’ve already seen the PS5 and Xbox Series X do in regards to loading times, it wouldn’t be out of the question to see the full game boast some neat tricks.