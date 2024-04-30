GTA 6: What will be the price and when can you pre-order?

The cost and pre-order for the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 is the talk of the town as Rockstar Games is likely to release GTA 6 in the first quarter of 2025.

“Grand theft Auto 6 heads to the state of Leonida, home to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City and beyond in the biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand theft Auto series yet,” Rockstar Games stated in a press release.

With the statement, GTA 6 is considered as one of the most immersive open world games ever made in gaming history and the price of the title is also expected to be higher than GTA 5, a gaming website reported.

Some suggested that GTA 6 might be priced at $150 given the game’s budget of around $2 billion.

However, in 2023 GTA Countdown in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said that rumors were false as the CEO of Rockstar’s publisher stated that the $70 price tag is reasonable as a new standard for AAA games.

While Take-Two Interactive released NBA 2K24 at $70, it is not enough to create a perception that the price for AAA games like GTA 6 will be in the same category.

With its high visual graphics and immersive gaming experience, GTA 6 price could be between $70 and $80 for a Standard edition.

It is pertinent to mention that GTA 5 was released for $59.99 for PS3 and PS4 consoles.

Meanwhile, Rockstar Games has not disclosed any information regarding the pricing of its upcoming title.

Usually, Rockstar Games starts pre-orders for its games a few months before its release as Red Dead Redemption 2 was available for pre-order 130 days before its release.

With the plans to release the game in the first quarter of 2025, pre-orders for GTA 6 might begin in October 2024.

Earlier this month, Take-Two Interactive told US regulators it is trimming its workforce by five percent and eliminating some video games in production to cut costs.

About 600 jobs are expected to be eliminated by Take-Two, parent company of studios including Rockstar Games, maker of the blockbuster “Grand Theft Auto” line-up.