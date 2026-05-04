Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has confirmed that Grand Theft Auto (GTA 6) will not include real-world brand partnerships or product placements. During the Iicon conference in Las Vegas, Zelnick told IGN that this decision is not a concern because all brands within the GTA universe are fictional.

“It’s a fictional world, and everything in it is made up,” Zelnick stated. “We don’t have to worry about brand partnerships because all the brands are creations of our own. I believe this helps keep the game pure.”

He emphasized that this choice aligns with maintaining the integrity of the intellectual property and respecting the audience. “We want to stay true to the game’s core and to our players. If you push too hard with brand partnerships, it can backfire.”

Fictional branding has long been a key aspect of GTA’s identity, allowing the game to satirize real companies, consumer culture, and American symbols. This approach enables Rockstar to reference recognizable products and brands without needing licenses or facing the restrictions associated with featuring actual trademarks.

As of now, there is no confirmed release date for GTA 6, and Take-Two has not provided an updated launch window following Zelnick’s comments at the conference.