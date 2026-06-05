GTA 6 YouTuber storms rockstar’s Edinburgh HQ, gets polite escort out and police warning

The Grand Theft Auto VI hype just went from digital to real-world wanted level. German YouTuber ÜberGaming marched straight into Rockstar North’s Edinburgh offices this week to “commemorate” the game’s originally planned release date — and immediately triggered a five-star response from security and police.

“We Now Have Five Stars in Real Life”

ÜberGaming, who hasn’t shared his real name, deliberately booked a room at the Edinburgh Marriott Hotel Holyrood because it’s directly across from Rockstar North’s HQ. On June 3, he and friends filmed themselves walking into the developer’s lobby unannounced.

“It only took seconds before we were asked to leave,” he said in a video posted to YouTube. The joke wrote itself: “We now have five stars in real life with Rockstar Games,” referencing GTA’s maximum wanted level for committing major crimes.

But the stunt didn’t end at the door. Edinburgh Police arrived shortly after security called them. Officers took down the group’s information and issued a clear warning: “If anything about GTA 6 is leaked, they will let you know”. In other words, ÜberGaming is now on a watchlist.

Why Risk a Real-Life Police Chase?

Rockstar has been notoriously secretive about GTA 6, which is now officially set for release on May 26, 2026. The game was originally rumored for 2025, and fans have been starved for updates beyond two trailers and a handful of screenshots.

ÜberGaming said he wanted to “commemorate the day” GTA 6 was supposed to launch. The stunt mirrors a disturbing trend of fans taking GTA antics offline. Last September, TikToker Backonboulevard flew from the US to Edinburgh to ambush Rockstar employees at night, yelling “When’s the delay? When’s the next trailer?” at startled devs. Others have reportedly used fake IDs or flown drones past office windows to glimpse early footage.

Rockstar’s Security Isn’t Playing

This isn’t the first time Rockstar North has dealt with trespassers. The studio, based in Holyrood, Edinburgh, is the lead developer on GTA 6, dubbed the “largest game launch in history” and gaming’s first ‘AAAAA’ title. With stakes that high, Rockstar is taking no chances. Police involvement signals that even harmless lobby visits are being treated as potential leak vectors.

The community reaction was swift. Most fans condemned the stunt, echoing criticism of Backonboulevard’s harassment: “Devs don’t owe you answers on the street, and waiting outside their workplace crosses the line”.

The Wait Continues

GTA 6 is still nearly a year away, with Rockstar keeping its release plan tightly guarded. While ÜberGaming’s group left without seeing any code or assets, the message from police was unambiguous: try it again, and legal consequences follow.

For now, the only wanted level he earned was real. As the YouTuber himself admitted, Rockstar’s lobby is “not a public playground” — and Edinburgh cops don’t care about your subscriber count.

Grand Theft Auto VI launches May 26, 2026. Until then, maybe stick to YouTube theories.