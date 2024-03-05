GTA enthusiasts call for Grand Theft Auto 6 to add new car feature

A passionate GTA fan sparked a conversation within the gaming community, advocating for the inclusion of a unique feature in Grand Theft Auto 6 that would enable players to put people in the back trunk of vehicles. The suggestion has resonated with fellow players, starting discussions about wishlists for features in the upcoming GTA 6.

The highly anticipated game, GTA 6, which is set to be released in 2025 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The game introduces Lucia, GTA’s first female protagonist since 2000, paired with a male counterpart, embarking on a narrative of criminal prowess.

Immersed in contemporary American culture, the game satirizes social media and influencer dynamics, promising players an engaging experience with dynamic storytelling and a meticulously crafted open-world environment.

The Reddit user, named Free_Fig_9885, suggested the proposal for allowing players to place individuals in the back trunks of cars in GTA 6.

Drawing parallels to a similar mechanic in Red Dead Redemption 2, where players can transport NPCs on the back of their horses, this suggested feature in GTA 6 has ignited excitement among fans.

Many others within the gaming community have drawn comparisons to a distinctive feature in Red Dead Redemption 2, expressing a collective desire to witness comparable elements seamlessly integrated into the expansive world of Grand Theft Auto 6.

The prevailing sentiment among fans is unmistakable: the incorporation of mechanics from Red Dead Redemption 2 into GTA 6 is perceived as a means to elevate immersion and realism within the gaming experience.