GTA Online final 420 event launches ahead of upcoming sequel release

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online has enjoyed an incredibly successful run over the past decade, delivering countless hours of memorable multiplayer experiences and generating billions of dollars in revenue for developer Rockstar Games.

This monumental financial success has directly funded the highly anticipated sequel, which is now officially less than seven months away from its global release. As the gaming community eagerly prepares for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6, players are currently experiencing their final calendar run through the current iteration of the online mode.

This transition means fans must prepare for several sentimental goodbyes this year, starting with the ultimate conclusion of one of the game’s most iconic annual celebrations.

Taking to social media, Rockstar officially confirmed that the final edition of the famous 420 event is currently live and running through April 29.

As expected from such a celebrated occasion, developers have introduced a massive wave of exclusive time-limited rewards and bizarre gameplay modes. The main highlight is the exciting, brand-new Stoner Survival mode, an incredibly trippy experience that automatically activates at exactly 4:20 PM every single day in Los Santos.

According to official descriptions, players must violently fight off bizarre waves of hostile aliens, life-sized action figures, wrench-wielding clowns, and angry chickens wearing classic Cluckin Bell restaurant uniforms.

Participating in this extremely colorful chaos grants players a completely free Black LD Organics shirt, alongside quadruple cash and reputation points until April 22.

Furthermore, successfully surviving five full waves of the exciting new survival mode instantly completes the active Weekly Challenge. Conquering this feat rewards dedicated players with an exclusive Sasquatch outfit and a generous bonus of 420,000 in-game dollars.

While feeling sentimental about the inevitable closure of these classic servers is completely natural, fans can safely expect the upcoming sequel to feature very similar online events.