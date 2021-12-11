GTA Online: Franklin, Dr Dre to star in new series of missions

Rockstar Games announced the new series of missions for Grand Theft Auto Online in a first story expansion in years, starring Franklin and Dr Dre.

In the new content drop, the new missions titled The Contract will feature one of GTA V’s protagonists, Franklin and rapper Dr Dre.

Moreover, sweeping updates to the game’s radio stations including special guest hosts were promised. In the update, the gamers will get new weapons, vehicles and activities.

Earlier in October, Snoop Dogg had leaked news of an expected collaboration of Dr Dre with Grand Theft Auto.

In the years since he and his accomplices knocked over the Union Depository, Los Santos hustler Franklin Clinton has been making moves of his own. Introducing The Contract, a new GTA Online story coming December 15 — featuring Dr. Dre, new music and more: https://t.co/07q6zZY2He pic.twitter.com/KNk96P1Osc — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 8, 2021

According to kotaku.com, the update will be Dr Dre’s first public music release since his 2015 album Compton, meaning Rockstar managed to assuage not one but two starving fanbases.

The update is being considered as the biggest collaboration between the music and video game industries. No rapper has had such a prominent role in a game’s narrative content since 50 Cent had his own co-op third-person shooter series almost a decade and a half ago, according to the report.

The Contract follows Franklin’s attempts to find a handful of unreleased Dr Dre tracks that have gone missing as part of his celebrity “problem solving” enterprise.

According to Rockstar, this content will span the entirety of Los Santos, including massive mansions, exclusive parties, and the local FIB branch, as players attempt to recover a cell phone containing the precious, unreleased tracks.

The Contract releases next week on December 15.

