GTA Trilogy developer slams Rockstar Games over latest update

Grand Theft Auto publisher Rockstar Games angered GTA: The Trilogy developer after the latest update removed its name from the opening screen.

Days earlier, the publisher released an update about GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition ahead of the hotly-anticipated GTA 6.

Originally released in 2021, the compilation consists of three titles including Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas.

In the latest update, Rockstar Games stated that it has brought numerous fixes and improvements to each game.

However, the update seemed to have angered the port’s main developer, Grove Street Games, after its credits were removed from the opening title screen.

In a post on X, Grove Street Games CEO Thomas Williamson slammed the GTA 6 developer over removing credits, saying that the update included several fixes provided by his studio.

“Speaking entirely hypothetically: It’s a d-ck move to remove primary developers from credits in an update, especially when an update includes hundreds of fixes that were provided by those developers that stayed out of players’ hands for years,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the developer has announced to release of its highly-anticipated GTA 6 in the Fall of 2025.

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, earlier this year announced that GTA 6 will arrive in the Fall of 2025.

Later, Rockstar Games announced that the game would be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, however, it fell short of announcing a release date for a PC version.

Rockstar Games released the first and only trailer for Grand Theft Auto’s sixth title on December 4, 2023.