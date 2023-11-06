GTA VI’s map will probably be small in size but full of details

Despite the video game publisher, Rockstar Games, getting tight-lipped about the Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) details, a significant leak that surfaced last year has kept fans on their toes.

Since the leak, fans have been working to join pieces of the game together from the footage to anticipate the gameplay, however, not everyone is quite satisfied with the progress.

It is pertinent to mention here that this map is unofficial and may not constitute the final game.

Nonetheless, some enthusiasts have expressed their concerns and opinions about the map’s size and design.

GTA 6 fans turned up to an American social news aggregation, content rating, and discussion website, Reddit, to voice their unease with the size world developed in the game, in comparison to the size of Los Santos from the previous version of the game, GTA V.

Notably, the GTA 6 map size isn’t the only concern of the players, however, some of the fans suggested that GTA VI could feature a smaller but highly detailed map, which offers a more engaging world with plenty of activities and content to explore.

The anticipation for a GTA VI reveal has been building for quite some time, and recent events have only added to the excitement and speculation.

One former Rockstar Games developer has shared their perspective, suggesting that GTA VI’s map should be smaller and denser compared to some of its predecessors.