GTA6 PC delay explained by leaked Rockstar revenue data

A hacking group recently attacked Rockstar Games, with the studio confirming that limited internal data was accessed through a third-party breach. The group then followed through on its threat to release the stolen data after its demands were ignored.

Among the circulating financial records is a specific statistic that PC players of Grand Theft Auto 6 will find quite uncomfortable. The leaked documents reveal that 97% of Grand Theft Auto Online’s weekly revenue comes from console players, leaving only a small share to the PC platform.

The data provides a detailed breakdown of these figures. The PlayStation 5 leads with approximately $ 4.5 million in weekly sales. The Xbox Series X earns about 1.8 million dollars per week, followed by the PlayStation 4 at 947,000 dollars, the Xbox One at 918,000 dollars, and the PC at just 264,000 dollars per week.

The total weekly revenue is around $ 8.4 million. The PC’s share is only 3.1%, highlighting a significant imbalance.

GTA6 is officially confirmed for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles, with a release date set for November 19. A PC version has not been mentioned. This staggered release pattern is consistent with the studio’s previous launches.

For example, GTA 5 first launched on consoles in September 2013, with the PC release arriving in April 2015. Similarly, Red Dead Redemption 2 was released on consoles in October 2018 and on PC in November 2019.

The developer waited until just one month before launch to officially announce the heavily delayed port.

Even if a PC version of the highly anticipated sequel is currently in active development, there is genuine historical precedent for the publisher maintaining absolute silence until the console editions are successfully delivered.

The newly leaked financial rationale strongly supports prioritizing the console market, which generates roughly 32 times as much weekly revenue.

Additionally, reports suggest that the studio has invested more than two billion dollars in developing the new title. To recover this significant investment, the focus will naturally be on the core console audience. PC gamers should pay close attention to the situation following the November launch, as history suggests an official reveal is likely to follow shortly.