Guardiola saluted by Michael Jordan at Man City farewell party

Basketball legend Michael Jordan joined thousands of Manchester City fans paying tribute to Pep Guardiola at the manager’s farewell party on Monday.

Guardiola is about to step down after a glorious decade in charge of City and the Premier League club gave him a fitting send-off during a trophy parade in Manchester.

Jordan, one of the NBA’s all-time greats, was a surprise participant in the event, delivering a recorded video message saluting Guardiola.

“Hey Pep. This is Michael Jordan. I just wanted to congratulate you on an unbelievable career,” the former Chicago Bulls star said as Guardiola watched the video on a screen inside the Co-op Live ‘after-party’ following the parade.

Referencing Guardiola’s fondness for golf, Jordan quipped “Enjoy your retirement. Good luck on the links and keep them straight. Congratulations.”

Earlier, fans lined the streets to salute Guardiola as the Spaniard joined City’s players and staff on an open-top bus ride to the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola led City to the FA Cup and League Cup in his final season in charge, taking his trophy haul to 20 since arriving in 2016.

He masterminded six Premier League title victories, as well as City’s first Champions League crown in 2023.

City finished second in the Premier League behind champions Arsenal this term and were beaten 2-1 at home by Aston Villa in Guardiola’s last game on Sunday, with the boss reduced to tears after the final whistle.

The 55-year-old’s decision to leave City was officially announced on Friday after several days of speculation that he was set to quit.

A host of current and former City players brought every trophy won during Guardiola’s reign onto the Co-op Live stage to cheers from the sell-out 19,000 crowd.

Guardiola said goodbye for the final time in an interview with Oasis rock star Noel Gallagher at the after-party.

“I think, first of all, thank you so much for coming tonight to say bye,” Guardiola said.

“To say bye to John (Stones) and Bernie (Bernardo Silva) and all these incredible legends like Vinny (Vincent Kompany), Fernandinho, Eddy (Ederson), Jack (Grealish), all of them and many, many more.

“I feel tonight that really shows the connection this club has. (City chairman) Khaldoon Al Mubarak and all the people and all the City fans that were connected from the first minute.

“Thank you so much, I don’t have enough gratitude. Always, for the rest of my life, I will have you in my heart. Thank you so much.”