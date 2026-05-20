Guardiola swerves Man City exit talk as title hopes ended

Pep Guardiola said he would speak to Manchester City’s hierarchy over his future after a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth ended his team’s hopes of winning the Premier League.

The result at the Vitality Stadium confirmed Arsenal as English champions after a 22-year wait.

City are four points behind their rivals with just one game remaining and cannot catch them.

Widespread reports on Monday said City boss Guardiola would stand down after Sunday’s final Premier League game against Aston Villa.

The club have yet to respond publicly to the speculation.

“Allow me to talk with my chairman,” Guardiola told the BBC. “I have one more year (of my) contract.

“When I finish the season every time we talk about it. I never talk with anyone. First of all, I talk with my chairman and my bosses.”

He added: “I have from my experience when the boss or manager is anticipating he is leaving — the players don’t follow you any more. You have to lead. Now is the moment to talk to him.”

The Catalan was again asked for clarity in his post-match press conference but instead chose to congratulate Arsenal and their manager Mikel Arteta, who previously worked under him at City.

Guardiola said his team had suffered from tiredness, three days after beating Chelsea in the FA Cup final to complete a domestic cup double.

“I would have loved to have arrived in the last moment, you know… but today the fatigue was there,” he added.

The departure of the City boss would bring to an end one of the most successful managerial reigns in English football history.

Since the 55-year-old’s appointment in 2016, City have won 20 trophies including six Premier League titles and the Champions League.

Guardiola’s former assistant Enzo Maresca is understood to have been lined up to replace him, having been out of work since leaving Chelsea at the start of the year.