Guess the celeb: Can you identify actor from this childhood picture?

This time on ‘Guess the Celeb’, can you identify this rising actor from this childhood picture of hers?

This time for you to identify the actor is one of the prettiest and most popular new actors of Pakistani dramas who has ruled the TV screens with her consistently amazing performances. Do you have a guess yet? No? Let’s get a few hints which will surely help you to identify the emerging diva dressed in a cute floral dress for what looks like a typical ID card picture.

Making her TV debut in 2020 with ARY Digital’s serial ‘Pakeeza Phuppo’, the celebrity soon established herself as one of the promising new entrants in dramas and a force to be reckoned with.

Yes, if you guessed it right, she is none other than the rising starlet Shazeal Shoukat. She shared the video, featuring this throwback childhood picture of hers on her Instagram handle yesterday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shazeal Shoukat is set to return to TV screens with the new serial ‘Adawat’. The upcoming play of ARY Digital also stars Fatima Effendi, Saad Qureshi and Syed Jibran.

Previously, she won love and acclaim for her work in ‘Mann Aangan’, ‘Samjhota’, ‘Teri Raah Mein’, ‘Benaam’ and ‘Pakeeza Phuppo’.

