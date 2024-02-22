Guess the celeb: Can you identify actor from this childhood picture?

This time on ‘Guess the Celeb’, can you identify a veteran film and TV actor of Pakistan from this childhood picture of hers?

This time for you to identify the actor is one of the most iconic and celebrated yesteryear divas of the country, who managed to rule both, TV and the silver screen with her impeccable performances and girl-next-door looks.

Do you have a guess yet? No? Not able to crack this one? Let’s get a few hints which will surely help you to identify the veteran. She began her career journey in modelling, before making her way to dramas in the ’90s. The celebrity was considered the ultimate ‘girl next door’ of Pakistani dramas back in the day and won over audiences with consistently stellar work in a number of serials.

Moreover, she is married to a veteran actor, director and film producer.

Yes, if you guessed it right, she is none other than Mrs Kaiser Khan Nizamani, Fazila Qazi. She recently turned to her Instagram handle to share this throwback, black-and-white picture.

Notably, Qazi made her acting debut in the early 90s with PTV’s long play ‘Rozi’, by Sahira Kazmi. Some of her most memorable performances include ‘Aisi Hai Tanhai’, ‘Ghairat’, ‘Bay Khudi’, ‘Khatoon Manzil’, ‘Dil e Barbad’, ‘Dareecha’ and ‘Tipu Sultan’ among others.

She married Nizamani in 1993 and the couple has two sons together, named Ahmed and Zorain.

