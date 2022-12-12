Guess the celeb: Can you identify the A-list actor in this childhood picture?

In this week’s take on ‘Guess the Celeb’, can you identify the A-list actor of the country from this childhood picture of hers?

This time in ‘guess the celeb’, is one of the most popular as well as prettiest faces of Pakistani cinema and dramas. Apart from her impressive theatrics across multiple genres of dramas, the actor has blockbuster Lollywood as well as a Bollywood movie, and now a British title to her credit as well. Do you have a guess yet? No? Not able to crack this one? Let’s get a few hints which will surely help you to identify the diva.

She is the elder sibling of another showbiz star. The actor played one of the beloved LCs in ARY Digital’s mega-buster drama serial ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’, and is the Mehmoodabad ki Malka, Noor ul Ain, and Rameen of ‘Chup Raho’.

Well, you guessed it right, she is none other than Sajal Aly, aka LC Rabia Safeer. Sajal is the elder sister of ‘Gul o Gulzar’ star, Saboor Aly.

Both sisters made their on-screen debut together in ARY Digital’s daily soap ‘Mehmoodabad ki Malkain’ in 2011, before making it big in the industry.

Sajal has proven herself as one of the most talented and versatile actors in Pakistan showbiz with her portrayal of an array of characters over the past decade. Some of her notable drama performances came in ‘Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah’, ‘Kahani Aik Raat Ki’, ‘Sannata’, ‘Qudrat’, ‘Chup Raho’, ‘Noor ul Ain’, ‘Mera Yaar Miladay’, and ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’.

She also boasts movies like ‘Khel Khel Mein’, ‘Mom’ and the upcoming ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ in her filmography.

